Rajasthan: Three children get locked in car, die of suffocation

Three minor girls died of suffocation after they were accidentally locked in a car in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident took place at Kandoli village. The victims have been identified as Devanshi, Vaishnavi and Hina, all aged around 5. They were playing outside their houses when they got into a car parked there.

The car accidentally locked and they could not come out and fell unconscious. They were found lying in the car by their family members. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, Roopwas SHO Bhojaram said.

