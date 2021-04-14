Left Menu

Over 500 fall ill in Delhi after consuming food prepared with buckwheat flour

Over 500 people who had eaten food prepared with buckwheat kuttu flour were taken ill in different parts of east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food adulteration or sale of spoiled flour, they said.A case has been registered against the owner of a general store in Kalyanpuri area in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police east Deepak Yadav said.Around 526 people were reportedly admitted to hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:36 IST
Over 500 fall ill in Delhi after consuming food prepared with buckwheat flour

Over 500 people who had eaten food prepared with buckwheat (kuttu) flour were taken ill in different parts of east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food adulteration or sale of spoiled flour, they said.

A case has been registered against the owner of a general store in Kalyanpuri area in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Deepak Yadav said.

Around 526 people were reportedly admitted to hospitals. They complained of uneasiness, stomach ache and vomiting after they ate food prepared using 'kuttu' flour to break their 'Navratri' fast on Tuesday, a senior East Delhi district official said.

''We visited the area and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where many such people were admitted. All of them except four-five people have been discharged,'' he said.

Reports of people falling ill were received from Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and other areas. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food adulteration or sale of spoiled 'kuttu' flour during 'Navratri', another official said.

A case under sections 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station against the proprietor of Bunty General Store, DCP Yadav said. In a similar incident, six members of a family from ward number 2, Mehrauli were hospitalised in the early hours of Wednesday after consuming buckwheat flour, police said.

Information was received that the family had been admitted to Fortis Hospital, they said.

During inquiry, it was found that one Raghuvinder Kumar had purchased buckwheat flour from a shop named Raghubir Son and Sons, Mehrauli, on Tuesday. He and his family consumed it around 10 PM, a senior police officer said.

Later, they felt uneasy and started vomiting. They went to Fortis Hospital around 3 am and were discharged in the morning. The family is back home now, the police said.

A case has been registered against the owner of Raghubir Son and Sons, they said. ''The case under sections 273, 284 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at Mehrauli police station on the basis of a complaint received from Raghuvinder. Further investigation continues,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

No such complaint was received from any other customer who bought the flour from Raghubir Son and Sons. The food and adulteration department is also looking into the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 21 fresh COVID deaths, 4,786 new cases

Bihars COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.Altogether 1,189 patients also recove...

Coinbase valued at $100 bln in Nasdaq debut

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc was valued at almost 100 billion in a Nasdaq debut on Wednesday that marked another milestone in the development of bitcoin and other digital assets. The companys stock market debut, done through ...

Odisha govt to set up new 300 bed COVID-19 hospital at VIMSAR

Following rise in the number of coronavirus cases in western region of the state, Odisha government has decided to set up a new COVID hospital with 300-beds including 50 ICU beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Resear...

Spain confident on vaccination targets despite J&J suspension

Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a U.S. suspension of the Johnson Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout over clotting concerns, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday.Spain rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021