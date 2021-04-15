NATO head calls on Russia to de-escalate in Ukraine crisis

NATO head calls on Russia to de-escalate in Ukraine crisisReuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:48 IST
NATO head Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Wednesday to pull back troops from near Ukraine's border.
"(NATO) allies fully support Ukraine's sovereignity and territorial integrity," Stoltenberg said after joint talks of NATO members' foreign and defence ministers.
"We call on Russia to de-scalate immediately, stop the pattern of aggressive provocations and respect its international commitments."
