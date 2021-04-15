Merkel, Biden agree to coordinate on NATO military presence in Afghanistan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed in a phone call the NATO military presence in Afghanistan and agreed to closely coordinate future steps, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The chancellor and the president exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and how to proceed with regard to the NATO troop presence," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Both leaders underlined the importance of close coordination and cooperation as well as continued political commitment for the country, Seibert added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)