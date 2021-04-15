Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stability

Taiwan's Tsai says China's military activities threaten regional stabilityReuters | Taipei | Updated: 15-04-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 07:57 IST
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of former senior U.S. officials on Thursday the Chinese military's activities have threatened regional peace and stability.
Tsai also told the delegation that Taiwan looks forward to resuming trade talks with the United States as soon as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
