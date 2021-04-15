Left Menu

Kejriwal to hold COVID-19 review meet with LG Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today at 11 am to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:48 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today at 11 am to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital. "In view of the spread of Covid-19 infection, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the situation with Lieutenant Governor at 11 am on Thursday," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday.

It said that the Chief Minister will also hold a meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary and other senior officials on the coronavirus situation in Delhi at 12 noon. The COVID-19 situation in the national capital continues to worsen as the city registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 related deaths on Wednesday.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far. With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540. Furthermore, a total of 9,952 people recovered from the virus in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,05,162.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of Delhi also jumped to 15.92 per cent on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

