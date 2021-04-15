Turkey to send delegation to Egypt in May, foreign ministers to meet later

Turkey will send a delegation led by its deputy foreign minister to Egypt in early May, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, as Ankara pushes to repair its strained ties with Cairo. Last month Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara in 2013. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu had said a new period was beginning in Turkey-Egypt ties.

Speaking at an interview with broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said Cairo had invited a Turkish delegation to visit Egypt in the first week of May to discuss ties. He added that a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry would take place after those talks.

