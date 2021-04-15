Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:08 IST
J&K: Case registered against unknown people for spreading false info about Geelani

Police in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have registered a case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against unidentified people for posting false information about veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on social media, an official said on Thursday.

A twitter account, claiming to be the official handle of Geelani, posted a press release allegedly issued by the separatist leader wherein he purportedly called for a general shutdown against what he alleged as ''killing of children and desecration of religious places''.

The press release, allegedly signed by Geelani, was referring to the killing of 12 militants in four encounters since last Friday. One of the encounters took place inside a mosque which was extensively damaged during the operation.

''According to family sources of SAS Geelani, the tweet is fake and issued by someone from Pakistan. Police is taking action against those who are circulating it through social media to instigate violence,'' a spokesperson of the Budgam Police said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar asked people not to pay heed to social media rumours.

''People are requested to carry out their normal activities in the holy month of Ramzan & need not to pay any heed to rumours on social media,'' Kumar tweeted on official Twitter handle.

