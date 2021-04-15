Kerala to test 2.5 lakh people for COVID-19 in next two days

Kerala government on Thursday decided to test 2.5 lakh people in the state for COVID-19 between April 16 and 17. The decision was taken in a high-level COVID-19 review meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the rising number of COVID cases in the state.

The Chief Minister said the government intends to curb the spread of Coronavirus infection through three levels--extensive testing, strict control and intensive vaccination. "Facilities for extensive testing have been provided in all the districts. The district authorities have to complete the target set for them. All those who actively participated in the election process will be tested," he said.

Others in the priority group for testing include front line workers, who live in areas where COVID is spreading rapidly, those who work in the public transport sector, hospitality, tourism sector, shops, hotels, markets and service centres where they interact with many people, and delivery executives. "Mobile RT-PCR testing units will be used in areas where cases are high and markets," he said.

The Kerala government also announced that prior permission must be obtained to hold public functions, including weddings and housewarmings. The number of people who could attend indoor events was limited to 75 people and 150 at outdoor events. "The district administration has asked to make sure people keep social distance everywhere. Tuition centres will be monitored," Vijayan said.

Health Minister KK Shailaja, Chief Secretary VP Joy, state police chief Lokanath Behera, department secretaries, senior police officials, district collectors, district police chiefs and district medical officers attended the meeting. Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, has been discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Kerala reported 8778 new COVID-19 cases, 2642 recoveries and 26 deaths on Wednesday. (ANI)

