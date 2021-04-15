Left Menu

French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

Frances parliament passed a security bill Thursday to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:45 IST
French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

France's parliament passed a security bill Thursday to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse. The bill was approved by 75 votes for and 33 against at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron's party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill. In an effort to quell criticism, lawmakers have redrafted the most controversial article of the text. It now says helping to identify on-duty police officers “with the obvious intent of harming'' will be punished by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine (USD 89,800). Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris in November to denounced the initial provision that was making it illegal to publish images of police officers with intent to cause them harm.

Opponents say the new draft still remains vague and subject to interpretation by police officers. They also fear it will intimidate people trying to fight police abuse and discrimination by taking and publishing pictures and videos. Macron's government said the law was needed to better protect police amid threats and attacks by a violent fringe and increasing harassment on social media. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday praised the “compromise” that lawmakers found on the text. The bill also gives more autonomy to local police and extends the use of surveillance drones, amid other measures.

The French branch of Amnesty International warned on Twitter about the “dangers” the bill posed to civil liberties and denounced its “generalized surveillance practices.” The text has “vague provisions that could allow abusive and unfair legal proceedings,'' the rights group said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 vaccine supply "incredibly tight", COVAX needs funds - Gavi

The global supply of COVID-19 vaccine is incredibly tight and the COVAX dose-sharing facility is unlikely to procure much more supply in 2021 than doses already reserved, the Gavi vaccine alliance ceo Seth Berkley said on Thursday.We urgent...

UPDATE 2-Car bomb blast kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the sprawling Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Sh...

WB polls: EC issues notice to BJP's Sayanatan Basu for inflammatory remark

The Election Commission EC on Thursday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sayantan Basu for delivering an inflammatory statement, which is an open threat to Bengal and its people. The EC asked Basu to explain his stand reg...

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright death due in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday.Prosecutors will try to show t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021