Labour Bureau to release first report of quarterly employment survey in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:53 IST
Undeterred by the raging COVID-19 wave in the country, the Labour Bureau has set a deadline of July this year to release the first report of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). The Labour Bureau, which is a wing of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is also looking to release the Migrant Workers Survey in November 2021. ''The first report of the Quarterly Employment (QES) is expected in July 2021 and the report of Migrant Survey is expected in November 2021,'' Director General (DG) Labour Bureau D P S Negi said in a statement. The All-India Survey of Migrant Workers is a survey of the households having internal migrants, with a special focus on migrant workers. In this survey, data will be collected on demographic, socio economic and other important aspects of migrant workers with particular reference to the COVID-19 pandemic to understand its impact on migrant workers. It will enable the government to formulate evidence-based policies on migrant workers. The All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey (AQEES) is launched with the objective of collecting the employment data on quarterly basis from all the establishments. It would provide estimates for the demand side conditions of the labour market. The AQEES has two parts -- Quarterly Employment Survey and Area Frame Establishment Survey. The Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) under AQEES would provide the employment estimates for the establishments employing 10 or more workers. The Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES) would provide the employment estimates for the establishments recruiting 9 or less workers. Negi said the report to be released in July will cover establishments with 10 or more workers. The Labour Bureau has already initiated the first phase of field work of two surveys, namely AQEES and All India Survey of Migrant Workers from April 1, 2021. Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is providing the IT as well as the HR support to the Labour Bureau in conducting these pan-India surveys. A huge number of field enumerators and supervisors are required for conducting these surveys through tablets/other devices. These supervisors and enumerators are hired from all across the country. In order to make these surveys effective, smooth and successful, the training of these investigators and supervisors is of immense importance. However, in the light of the pandemic, the Labour Bureau has decided and conducted three days' online training programme on the two recently launched surveys for more than 900 hired supervisors/ enumerators and supervisors of the states/UTs from April 13 to April 15. The training programme was conducted through video conferencing using latest IT tools. More than 900 participants were registered to attended the training through VC link, including the state government officials nominated from the respective states. These trained enumerators and supervisors will start field work in the upcoming few days in all the states.

