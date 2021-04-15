Russia will respond to U.S. sanctions in near future, says foreign ministry

Russia will respond to U.S. sanctions in near future, says foreign ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:20 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said it would respond in the near future to U.S. sanctions, which included expelling 10 diplomats and restricting Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt.
The United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts.
"The U.S. ambassador in Russia is at our foreign ministry right now. I would hardly have said this before, but I can say it now: It's not going to be a pleasant meeting for him," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- The United States
- U.S.
- Maria Zakharova
- Ukraine
- Foreign Ministry
ALSO READ
Guatemala says U.S.'s Harris accepted invite to visit country
Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan
U.S. condemns China moves to further reduce Hong Kong political participation
U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House
Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan