Three Nigerians arrested with drugs worth Rs 42.71 lakh

Police have arrested three Nigerians and seized from them drugs worth Rs 41.71 lakh here in Maharashtra,, an official said on Thursday.

DCP (Zone III) Prashant Vagunde said acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap at Tulinj in Vasai town and caught the trio on Tuesday.

A total of 1,698 gms of MD (mephedrone) drugs, valued at Rs 41,71,170, was seized from their possession, he said.

An offence under the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio at the Tulinj police station, the officer said, adding further probe was on. PTI COR RSY

