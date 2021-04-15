Left Menu

Updated: 15-04-2021 19:26 IST
Umar Khalid granted bail in Northeast Delhi violence case
Umar Khalid. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI) A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is an accused in a North East Delhi violence case. While hearing the bail plea of the former student leader Jawaharlal Nehru University, the court noted, "He (Khalid) can't be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter."

Khalid, along with other accused, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in connection with North East Delhi violence which took place last year. A Delhi court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary charge sheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and one more accused for offences under provisions of UAPA.

More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

