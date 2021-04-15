Hyderabad cops foil AP CM's sister from taking out procession

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI): The city police on Thursday foiled attempts by Y S Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to take out a procession without prior permission after holding a day long fast at Indira Park here, police said.

After undertaking the fast demanding issuance of notification for government jobs for unemployed youths by the Telangana government, Sharmila along with her followers decided to take out a procession.

They assured the police that they would disperse after marching a certain distance but they did not do so and as they continued with their march, police prevented them from further taking out the procession.

According to a senior police official, Sharmila had sought permission for a three-day fast, but she was granted permission for only one day from 10 am to 5 pm.

They again gave an application for extension of permission for two more days which was rejected, he said.

''After the day long fast, they tried to take out a procession and assured us of dispersing after marching a certain distance but they did not do so and hence police intervened and told them it (procession) was illegal and dispersed the crowd,'' the official told PTI.

No arrests have been made, the official added.

Konda Raghava Reddy, close aide of Sharmila, told PTI she would continue her fast for two more days at her residence here.

Sharmila, addressing a public meeting in Khammam district on April 9, had said she would float a political party in Telangana and added the outfit's name, agenda and other details would be announced on July 8.

