Left Menu

Active coronavirus cases in Maha to double in 15 days: Thackeray to Modi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:16 IST
Active coronavirus cases in Maha to double in 15 days: Thackeray to Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is expected to double in the next 15 days, according to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The state's active caseload will reach 11.9 lakh by April 30, from the current 5.64 lakh, Thackeray said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter sent on Wednesday also said the medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.

Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray also sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

Medical-grade oxygen is used for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients and in other cases of respiratory diseases.

Maharashtra has approached neighbouring states for medical oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 surge, but they have expressed their inability due to its high demand there, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Thackeray on Tuesday said there is a shortage of medical oxygen and the Centre should help supply it for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.

In his letter to Modi, the CM welcomed the Centre's decision to ban the export of Remdesivir and demanded that authorities grant a compulsory license, as per section 92 of the Indian Patents Act 1970, to facilitate approval to the exporting units to produce and sell the key anti-viral drug in the domestic market without any legal hurdle.

He also asked the Centre to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as a natural calamity, so that the Maharashtra government can use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide financial assistance to the affected people.

State Disaster Management Acts have been formed as part of the central disaster management law; hence the state needs the Union government's permission to use the SDRF for helping the pandemic-hit people, a government official said.

As of now, flood, lightning incidents, heavy rainfall where there is loss of property or livelihood fall under the category of natural calamity and monetary compensation is provided to the affected people.

"The chief minister wants to use the SDRF for a similar purpose as the coronavirus outbreak has affected the earnings of thousands of people in the state. We need a legal provision to do so, hence the state government has written to the Centre,'' the official said.

Thackeray also said that notifying the pandemic as a natural calamity would allow the state to pay a gratuitous relief of Rs 100 per adult per day and Rs 60 per child per day during the period of the lockdown to those registered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Household ration cardholders.

He also said the first instalment of the central share of the SDRF may be released to the state to tide over the financial situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister also demanded that the Centre ask banks to postpone the repayment of loan instalments of small, medium and other business enterprises due in the first quarter of the current fiscal, without charging any interest over it.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

Given the alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced stricter measures for 15-days which came into force at 8 pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power of Oscars keeps Romanian 'Collective' tragedy in people's minds, says director

Romanian director Alexander Nanau says a double Oscar nomination for his documentary Collective means a tragic 2015 nightclub fire and subsequent healthcare scandal at the heart of the film will not be forgotten. Sixty-five people died afte...

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retained in A+ category of BCCI's annual contracts.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah retained in A category of BCCIs annual contracts....

SC asks CBI to conduct further probe into role of erring cops in ISRO espionage case

The Supreme Court Thursday ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of erring police officials in 1994 espionage case relating to ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan be given to the CBI and directed the agency to conduct fur...

Arvind Subramanian to join Brown University's Watson Institute as senior fellow

Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian, who had resigned as professor at Ashoka University last month, on Thursday said he will join Brown Universitys Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs as a senior fellow. The former chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021