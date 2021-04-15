Maha: Man held for killing MNS leader sent to magisterial custody

The sharp shooter arrested in connection with the death of an MNS leader in Maharashtra's Thane district was remanded to magisterial custody by a court on Thursday. The accused Irfan Sonu, who was in the custody of the crime branch's Unit I, was presented before first class judicial magistrate S V Inamdar, who remanded him to magisterial custody for 14 days, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police had arrested Sonu from Lucknow with the help of the local STF on April 10. The accused had been arrested for allegedly gunning down MNS leader Jameel Shaikh on November 23, 2020 in Rabodi of Thane city. Irfan had informed the Lucknow STF that he had allegedly carried out the killing with another accused Saheed Osama on the instructions of local NCP corporator Najeeb Mulla.

The arrested accused also claimed that he was paid Rs 2 lakh for the killing. The police have already arrested the owner of the scooter used in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)