PIL in HC to curb begging by children at traffic signals

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre and AAP government to curb child begging and prevent employing children as labour at traffic signals to sell various products.

The petition by a lawyer has also sought directions to the authorities concerned to enact appropriate policies and law to prevent exploitation of children. The petitioner, Piyush Chhabra, has in his plea cited the various instances when he came across children, sometimes with infants in their arms, begging at traffic signals or selling some products for survival.

He has contended that it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure care, protection and appropriate rehabilitation of such children in need.

''Using children as a medium for begging or engaging them for work on roads was hazardous to their mental and physical health and also violated their constitutional rights to life and education,'' the petition has said.

