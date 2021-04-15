Left Menu

Probe of deadly Jan. 6 attack turns to U.S. Capitol police inspector general

The House of Representatives Administration Committee will hear testimony from Michael Bolton, the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general leading the investigation into the department's preparation for and response to the Jan. 6 violence. A summary of Bolton's report to Congress found the Capitol Police Civil Disturbance Unit was operating on Jan. 6 "at a decreased level of readiness" and that the department needed to improve its management of weapons, ammunition and riot shields.

A congressional probe into security failures that allowed the deadly January assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters turns on Thursday to the inspector general of the police department charged with providing security for the seat of American democracy. The House of Representatives Administration Committee will hear testimony from Michael Bolton, the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general leading the investigation into the department's preparation for and response to the Jan. 6 violence.

A summary of Bolton's report to Congress found the Capitol Police Civil Disturbance Unit was operating on Jan. 6 "at a decreased level of readiness" and that the department needed to improve its management of weapons, ammunition and riot shields. Internal investigations led to recommendations that the Capitol Police immediately improve its intelligence operations and beef up the readiness of a unit that handles civil disturbances.

Trump and some of his fellow Republicans have tried to downplay the attack, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. Five people including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died in the violence and many more officers suffered injuries. Lawmakers were forced to huddle in secure rooms while law enforcement battled the rioters.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson has expressed doubts that Trump supporters were behind the riot. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only three in 10 Republicans said Trump bears some responsibility for the attack.

