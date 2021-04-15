Left Menu

Turkey wants to improve Greece ties without pre-conditions, formin says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:48 IST
Turkey wants to improve ties with Greece without pre-conditions, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday at a news conference alongside his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, adding he believed issues between the NATO members could be resolved through dialogue.

Dendias was visiting Ankara in what was the first visit by either side since long-standing tensions between the two erupted last year. They are at odds over the extent of their continental shelves in the Mediterranean, energy resources, ethnically split Cyprus, and the status of some islands in the Aegean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

