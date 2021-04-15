Delhi reports 16,699 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths

As many as 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309. This is the fifth consecutive day that the national capital has reported over 10,000 fresh cases.

As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries and 11,652 deaths. A total of 82,569 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 59,401 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 23,168 Rapid antigen tests. The total tests per million in Delhi stands at 8,39,168.

On Wednesday, the national capital had witnessed its highest single-day spike of 17,282 COVID-19 cases. In an effort to curb the spread of the contagious virus, the Delhi government has also imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim coronavirus situation in the national capital from Friday.

"To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Additionally, malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will be shut down till further orders, while theatres will be allowed to screen movies with a third of their capacity on weekdays.

Curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants and only home deliveries will be permitted. (ANI)

