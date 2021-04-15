Elderly woman dies of heart attack during police raid in Srinagar

A 60-year-old woman died of a heart attack allegedly during a police raid at her house in the early hours of Thursday in Habak area of the city, her family claimed.

Khadija (60) died at her house at Mirakshah colony in Habak area of the city when police personnel allegedly tried to take away her son Javaid Ahmad during a nocturnal raid, her daughter Rubina told reporters.

''There was a knock on the door at around 2.30 am. When we opened the door, there were police personnel looking for my brother,'' Rubina, a visually impaired woman, said.

She said her mother and father tried to resist Javaid's arrest seeking to know the reasons for being taken away.

''The policemen pushed me and my mother to the ground...As my mother remained on ground unmoved, the cops asked my brother to take care of her,'' she claimed.

Rubina said her mother was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Attempts to seek comments of senior police officials about the allegations did not fructify.

