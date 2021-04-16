Left Menu

German, French defence ministers to discuss joint combat jet

The development of the next-generation combat jet, Europe's largest defence project, has been plagued by squabbling between Airbus and Dassault as well as tensions between Germany and France. Costing more than 100 billion euros ($119.75 billion), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) brings together Germany, France and Spain.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 00:17 IST
German, French defence ministers to discuss joint combat jet

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will next week discuss with her French counterpart Florence Parly the behind-schedule Franco-German combat jet project as well as tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Other topics at the talks in Paris on Tuesday include both countries' military missions in the Sahel and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, a defence ministry spokesman in Berlin said on Thursday.

On Monday, Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, he added. The development of the next-generation combat jet, Europe's largest defence project, has been plagued by squabbling between Airbus and Dassault as well as tensions between Germany and France.

Costing more than 100 billion euros ($119.75 billion), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) brings together Germany, France and Spain. Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra are involved in the scheme to start replacing France's Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

The next step of the jet's development is conditional on the German parliament's approval, and time is running out to find a solution to present a proposal in time for the German parliament's budget committee to vote upon it before a general election in September. The defence ministry has to refer the budget proposal to the finance ministry by May 19, said a source with knowledge of the issue. ($1 = 0.8351 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country, breaking weeks of relative cross-border calm.There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets...

Basketball-Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryants presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter c...

BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBCs coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained-about piece of television programming ever in the UK.The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two ...

Libyan leader meets top Russian officials, speaks with Putin

The head of Libyas interim government has met in Moscow with Russias prime minister and security council head, and spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin said Putin told Libyan premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021