Left Menu

Leading Polish government critic should leave ombudsman role, says court

After the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won power in 2015, Adam Bodnar emerged as a leading defender of liberal values such as women's and minority rights, as well as judicial independence, which critics say are under threat from PiS. His five-year term ended in September, but parliament could not agree on a replacement, with the lower and upper houses controlled, respectively, by the government and the opposition.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 00:28 IST
Leading Polish government critic should leave ombudsman role, says court

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that the human rights ombudsman be removed from his post, drawing opposition accusations that the court was seeking to end the mandate of a staunch government critic. After the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won power in 2015, Adam Bodnar emerged as a leading defender of liberal values such as women's and minority rights, as well as judicial independence, which critics say are under threat from PiS.

His five-year term ended in September, but parliament could not agree on a replacement, with the lower and upper houses controlled, respectively, by the government and the opposition. In its ruling, the tribunal said the legislation that stipulates that in such cases the ombudsman stays in office until lawmakers pick a new one was unconstitutional.

"The term is clearly defined and its extension is unacceptable," it said in a statement. Critics say the tribunal is part of sweeping judiciary reforms conducted by PiS which the European Union has branded as subverting democratic checks and balances. PiS denies this.

The European Commission expressed concern over the verdict. "It is of paramount importance to ensure that this institution, which defends citizens' rights and plays an important role in upholding the rule of law, remains independent," spokesman Christian Wigand told a regular news briefing.

Bodnar urged lawmakers to decide quickly on his successor, saying PiS could otherwise appoint a commissioner, turning the post into one not sufficiently independent from the government. The tribunal said Bodnar would stay in his post for three months as an interim solution.

The lower house of parliament appointed PiS's candidate, Bartlomiej Wroblewski, to succeed Bodnar on Thursday evening. His candidacy is expected to be rejected by the opposition-ruled upper house. Wroblewski led the motion to further limit abortion rights, which the tribunal ruled to do late last year.

Bodnar's activities came into focus this week when a Warsaw court halted the purchase of several local newspapers from a German owner by state-backed refiner PKN Orlen following an appeal by Bodnar. Opposition parties have said the takeover - approved by competition watchdog UOKiK and completed by PKN earlier this year - is part of a wider effort to increase government control of the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country, breaking weeks of relative cross-border calm.There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets...

Basketball-Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryants presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter c...

BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBCs coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained-about piece of television programming ever in the UK.The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two ...

Libyan leader meets top Russian officials, speaks with Putin

The head of Libyas interim government has met in Moscow with Russias prime minister and security council head, and spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin said Putin told Libyan premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021