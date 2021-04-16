Biden says it is time to de-escalate tensions after sanctioning Russia

Biden says it is time to de-escalate tensions after sanctioning RussiaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 02:39 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that now is the time to de-escalate tensions after slapping new sanctions on Russia, saying there is still room for the two countries to work together.
"I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so," Biden said in remarks to the press, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I chose to be proportionate."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar holds near multi-month high on U.S. growth bets
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as Biden spending plan boosts U.S. outlook
U.S. ITC says SK Innovation didn't infringe on LG Energy Solution patents
U.S., Philippines officials discuss Chinese activities in South China Sea
Japan to get first batches of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.