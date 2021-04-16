Two people arrested with narcotics in J-K

Two people arrested with narcotics in J-KPTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:37 IST
Two men were arrested with narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.
A police team on routine patrolling at Thanamandi Shahdra road stopped a car for checking. Upon searching the vehicle, around 10 grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 13,000 was recovered from the possession of two people in the car, they said.
The accused were identified as Azmat Shah and Imtiaz Ahmed who were both arrested, officials said.
A case has been registered in Thanamandi Police Station and further investigation is underway, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
