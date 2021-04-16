Left Menu

Indian Army turns flags 'blue' from 'red' for people-friendly look in Kashmir

In an effort to make the Indian Army cantonments and military convoys more population friendly, the Indian Army has now changed the red flags on its convoys to blue colour.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:43 IST
Indian Army turns flags 'blue' from 'red' for people-friendly look in Kashmir
Indian Army convoy. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey In an effort to make the Indian Army cantonments and military convoys more population friendly, the Indian Army has now changed the red flags on its convoys to blue colour.

Speaking to ANI, Lieutenant Colonel Q Khan said, "the flags on the military convoys moving with troops from different locations in and out of the Kashmir valley have been changed to blue from red while the walls on the cantonments are proposed to have the pictures of young achievers from Kashmir." The officer further said that the troops carrying lathis have also been asked to only use whistles in order to ask vehicles to stop. "The messages and pictures on vehicles are of the scenic places of Kashmir," he added.

The Indian Army troops travelling in the convoys have also been asked to behave more politely with the people during stopovers, ascertained the officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...

BJP's DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat: Amit Shah

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhis DNA jibe at BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the partys DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Addressing a public meeting in Tehatta, Shah said There is a t...

Arvind Kejriwal appeals AAP Odisha Convenor to end his 10-day fast amid worsening COVID-19 situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the Aam Aadmi Party AAP Odisha Convenor Nishikant, who was fasting for ten days demanding 200 units of free electricity in the state, to stop the agitation. The party national conve...

Motor racing-Perez and Ocon clash as Mercedes lead Imola practice

Red Bulls Sergio Perez and Alpines Esteban Ocon tangled in practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit on Friday, bringing out red flags before Mercedes emerged on top.The opening session ended with Valtteri Bottas qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021