Left Menu

Delhi Court grants bail to Umar Khalid in Northeast Delhi violence case

A Delhi court has granted bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in an FIR lodged in connection with the Khajuri Khas violence matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:21 IST
Delhi Court grants bail to Umar Khalid in Northeast Delhi violence case
Umar Khalid. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has granted bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in an FIR lodged in connection with the Khajuri Khas violence matter. The court on Thursday noted that he cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav on Thursday while granting bail to Khalid, said, "The investigation in the matter is complete and chargesheet has already been filed. The trial in the matter is likely to take long time. The applicant has been in judicial custody in the matter since October 1, 2020. The applicant cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter." The court further stated, "the co-accused Khalid Saifi has already been enlarged on bail by this court and the Special Public Prosecutor (PP) has been unable to establish that the role assigned to Umar Khalid is not similar to the role attributed to co-accused Khalid."

Senior advocate Trideep Pais along with advocate Sanya Kumar and Rakshanda Deka who appeared for Umar Khalid, argued that the applicant (Umar Khalid) has been falsely implicated in the matter by the investigating agency on account of "political vendetta to muzzle the dissent". They further stated, "The applicant is aged about 33 years, PhD degree holder from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi and holds several doctoral thesis to his credit. However, his professional career which was at the very threshold has been completely derailed owing to his false implication in the instant case."

Senior advocate Trideep Pais further argued that Umar Khalid was not physically present at the spot/scene of crime (SOC) on the date of alleged incident and that is the reason he is neither visible in any CCTV footage/ viral video nor any of the witnesses have specifically named him to be part/member of the riotous mob. Whereas Special PP for the State while opposing the bail plea submitted that the case is "sensitive" in nature, which involves the riots which took place at or around the house of main accused Tahir Hussain. He further stated that during investigation, it has emerged that there was a "deep-rooted conspiracy" which triggered communal riots in Delhi.

According to the chargesheet of the Delhi Police, the accused Umar Khalid was an active participant in the criminal conspiracy to instigate communal riots in various parts of Delhi. It stated that due to the instigation by the accused persons, a mob had gathered which had robbed persons and burnt down the properties including houses and shops. They had also destroyed the public property, it said. However, Umar Khalid continues to be in judicial custody in connection with another case of Delhi riots, a larger conspiracy case concerning Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland sees 'light at end of tunnel' as cases expected to fall

Polands new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in the coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in its hospitals too, its health minister said on Friday.The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Unions ea...

Pak PM Imran Khan appoints Shaukat Tareen as new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Shaukat Tareen as the new finance minister of the country, the fourth to don the mantle, in another cabinet reshuffle, it was announced by his office on Friday.A banker by profession, Tareen,...

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...

BJP's DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat: Amit Shah

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhis DNA jibe at BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the partys DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Addressing a public meeting in Tehatta, Shah said There is a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021