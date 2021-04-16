Left Menu

Ambani bomb scare case: Cop Riyaz Kazi gets judicial custody till Apr 23

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:36 IST
A court here on Friday remanded police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in judicial custody till April 23 in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent death Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Kazi, an assistant police inspector, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 11.

He was produced before a holiday court here at the end of his NIA remand on Friday.

The court sent him to judicial custody as the central probe agency did not seek his further remand.

The NIA has alleged that Kazi is involved in the conspiracy of the case, along with Waze, who is the prime accused.

Kazi was involved in destroying the evidence, the NIA has alleged.

The probe agency had earlier said that in its parallel probe it had launched soon after the explosives-laden vehicle was spotted on February 25, it found that they allegedly killed Hiran, who was in possession of that vehicle, fearing that he will disclose their plan.

After the case was transferred to the NIA, the accused started destroying evidences like CPU and DVR, it had said.

Days after the SUV was found near Ambani's residence, Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The NIA had arrested Waze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case. Besides the duo, the probe agency has arrested Vinayak Shinde, a former policeman and Naresh Gor, a bookie. They are currently in judicial custody.

