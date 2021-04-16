Left Menu

Rajasthan: Irked over repeated beating, minor boy kills alcoholic father with axe

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:41 IST
Rajasthan: Irked over repeated beating, minor boy kills alcoholic father with axe

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his alcoholic father with an axe while he was asleep early on Friday in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.

Around 3.30 am, the boy took an axe from the house and attacked his father multiple times, resulting in his death on the spot while other members of the family were asleep in another room, Station House Officer at Itawa Police Station, Bajrang Lal said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased, Abid Ali (45), was a history-sheeter with 27 criminal cases against him, including murder and loot. He was convicted in some of the cases and was a liquor addict.

It was also revealed that Ali used to beat and harass his wife, two sons and daughter in inebriated condition.

Prima facie, the minor boy, a Class 10 student, murdered his father in order to get rid of the constant torture and beating to the family members, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem and on the complaint filed by Ali's brother, the police lodged a case of murder under IPC Section 302 against the boy, who is yet to be detained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland sees 'light at end of tunnel' as cases expected to fall

Polands new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in the coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in its hospitals too, its health minister said on Friday.The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Unions ea...

Pak PM Imran Khan appoints Shaukat Tareen as new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Shaukat Tareen as the new finance minister of the country, the fourth to don the mantle, in another cabinet reshuffle, it was announced by his office on Friday.A banker by profession, Tareen,...

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...

BJP's DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat: Amit Shah

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhis DNA jibe at BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the partys DNA stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Addressing a public meeting in Tehatta, Shah said There is a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021