PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said when it comes to cruelty even women arent spared in Naya Kashmir as she reacted to the arrest a woman special police officer SPO from Kulgam district for allegedly glorifying terrorism.Saima Akhter, a resident of Frisal area of the south Kashmir district and working as SPO, was terminated from service for obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duty and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:34 IST
In ‘Naya Kashmir’, even women not spared from cruelty: Mufti on SPO’s arrest

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said when it comes to cruelty “even women aren’t spared in Naya Kashmir” as she reacted to the arrest a woman special police officer (SPO) from Kulgam district for allegedly glorifying terrorism.

Saima Akhter, a resident of Frisal area of the south Kashmir district and working as SPO, was terminated from service for “obstructing” government officials in the discharge of their duty and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. ''Saima Akhter from Kulgam has been slapped with UAPA for raising legitimate questions about searching her home repeatedly without any reasons. Saima's ailing mother understandably exacerbated her worries. When it comes to cruelty even women aren’t spared in Naya Kashmir,'' Mufti said in a tweet. According to a police spokesperson, security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in Karewa Mohallah of village Frisal on a specific input regarding the presence of militants there. During the operation, the search party was obstructed to by Akther, the spokesperson said.

“The lady resisted the search party and turned violent and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of terrorists,” he said.

Akhter captured a video on her phone and uploaded it on social media platforms for dissemination “with the intent of disrupting the search operation”, the spokesperson added.

