UP: Retired cop killed by son in Agra

A retired Uttar Pradesh Police officer was allegedly killed by his son over a domestic dispute on Friday, an officer said.

Chokhelal (63), a retired police sub inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence in Itmad-ud-daulah locality of Agra city, he said.

He was allegedly killed by his youngest son Devesh (30) on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, police said, adding that the accused has surrendered and confessed to the crime.

Devesh is a drunkard and often had arguments with family members, police said.

SHO of Itmad-ud-daulah Police Station, Sanjeev Tyagi said, ''We got a call at around 5 am regarding the murder in Bajrang Nagar locality. Chokhelal was attacked on the head by his youngest son Devesh." According to the family members, they found the body at around 4:30 am, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)