Left Menu

AP Interview: China says US 'too negative' toward China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:22 IST
AP Interview: China says US 'too negative' toward China

A top Chinese diplomat has called US policy on China “too negative,” saying it highlights confrontation over cooperation. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng said Friday that cooperation could be critically important as US President Joe Biden's administration focuses on COVID and economic recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Thing of the past': Kris Jenner reveals reason behind helping Caitlyn rebuild her career

American reality TV star Kris Jenner has revealed the reason behind helping her ex-Caitlyn Jenner to rebuild her career. On the April 15s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner proved that her issues with ex Caitlyn Jenner were ...

Schaeffler receives Red Dot Design Award in two categories with OPTIME

Schweinfurt Germany, April 16 ANINewsVoir The innovative condition monitoring solution OPTIME is a winner of this years Red Dot Design Award in two categories. A jury composed of designers, professors, and journalists from various specialis...

Roma defender Smalling, family held at gunpoint in burglary

Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family were held up at gunpoint inside their home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.Italian media reports that the family were sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into thei...

Maha: 2 held by NCB for growing cannabis in flat

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided a flat in Dombivali in neighboring Thane district and seized cannabis being cultivated in a flat using a method in which plants are grown without using soil, also called hydroponic farming, an official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021