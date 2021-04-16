AP Interview: China says US 'too negative' toward China

AP Interview: China says US 'too negative' toward ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:22 IST
A top Chinese diplomat has called US policy on China “too negative,” saying it highlights confrontation over cooperation. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng said Friday that cooperation could be critically important as US President Joe Biden's administration focuses on COVID and economic recovery.
