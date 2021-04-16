Left Menu

Radio Free Europe seeks court defence from Russian crackdown

In a statement RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said: "We are hopeful that the European Court of Human Rights will view these actions by the government of Russia for what they are: an attempt to suppress free speech and the human rights of the Russian people." During the Cold War, the outlet, which was founded in the 1950s and was initially funded via the CIA, was for years at odds with Soviet authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:56 IST
Radio Free Europe seeks court defence from Russian crackdown

U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to order Russian authorities to refrain from enforcing fines on its Moscow bureau that would cause "irreversible harm". The U.S. news outlet has been heavily fined this year for what Russia says is its repeated failure to label itself as "performing the functions of a foreign agent".

RFE/RL says Russian authorities have the power to place it into insolvency and/or block access to its media sites if the fines are unpaid, and that Andrey Shary, director of its Russian service, faces the prospect of a prison sentence of up to two years and personal bankruptcy. The outlet, which has a network of freelancers across Russia, covers Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in great detail, and provides extensive coverage - in Russian - of opposition protests and the fate of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

It says it has almost doubled its Russian audience over the last five years. The standoff has added to friction in Washington's relations with Moscow, already at post-Cold War lows amid disagreements over Ukraine, Syria, sanctions and the jailing of Navalny.

RFE/RL, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the United States Agency for Global Media, says it has full editorial independence, protected by U.S. law, and that the labelling requirement amounts to defacing its own product. It said fines on its Moscow bureau and Shary could reach some $33 million by year end if they continue at the current rate.

"FOREIGN AGENTS" However any favourable ruling by the ECHR would likely be largely symbolic as Russia passed a law last year giving its national legislation precedence over international treaties and rulings in cases when they conflict with its constitution.

In February Russia dismissed as unlawful an EHCR ruling demanding Navalny's release and accused the court of meddling in the Russian judicial system. Russian authorities have the power to label foreign-funded NGOs, media or individuals they deem are engaged in political activity as "foreign agents". The term, which carries a negative Soviet-era connotation, requires designees to attach the label to their publications and report their funding and spending.

Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement that compliance with the "foreign agent" law was mandatory and that the label was designed to make clear to a Russian audience that such organisations "pursue the interests of other states". In a statement RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said: "We are hopeful that the European Court of Human Rights will view these actions by the government of Russia for what they are: an attempt to suppress free speech and the human rights of the Russian people."

During the Cold War, the outlet, which was founded in the 1950s and was initially funded via the CIA, was for years at odds with Soviet authorities. After the 1991 Soviet breakup, President Vladimir Putin's predecessor in the Kremlin, Boris Yeltsin, invited RFE/RL to open an office in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Give RT-PCR test reports immediately, Bombay HC tells labs

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said that laboratories must send RT-PCR tests to people on Whatsapp or as hard copies immediately, the order coming after an intervenor said people were facing difficulty getting their reports a...

Mindtree Q4 net profit climbs 54% to Rs 317.3 cr, confident of double-digit growth in FY22

IT firm Mindtree on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency, and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22.The Benga...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...

Karan Johar's Dharma productions replaces Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2

Karan Johars Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, due to professional circumstances.Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021