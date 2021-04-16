Latest U.S. mass shooting claims eight victims at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Authorities said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and wounded several others before taking his own life. The shooting - the latest in a spate of recent mass shootings across the United States that has reignited a fiery debate over gun violence - unfolded at a FedEx operations center near the Indianapolis International Airport after 11 p.m. local time on Thursday night, police said.

