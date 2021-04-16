Left Menu

Additional office of Labour Bureau opened in Kolkata

He said these surveys will fill the huge data gap that exists on the employment numbers, especially in the unorganised sector through All-India Quarterly Establishment based employment survey.Labour Bureau Director General D P S Negi said that out of these five surveys, field work for data collection under two surveys, namely All-India Survey of Migrant workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment based employment survey, has already been launched in many states from April 1, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:34 IST
Additional office of Labour Bureau opened in Kolkata

An additional office of the Labour Bureau, a wing of the labour and employment ministry, was opened on Friday in Kolkata for conducting five all-India surveys, including one on migrant workers. ''S P Mukherjee, chairman of expert group on five all-India surveys, inaugurated an additional office of Labour Bureau in the Salt Lake City, Kolkata today (Friday),'' the labour ministry said in a statement.

It added that this new office is likely to become a hub of important survey-related activities for the entire eastern region. It will also serve the purpose of coordinating and monitoring the progress of the field work through a dedicated team of young professionals/ subject matter experts and officers of the Labour Bureau.

Highlighting the importance of these surveys, Mukherjee said these five surveys are going to play a tremendous role at a national level by providing data on the most-affected labour market as inputs in policy-making especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said these surveys will fill the huge data gap that exists on the employment numbers, especially in the unorganised sector through All-India Quarterly Establishment based employment survey.

Labour Bureau Director General D P S Negi said that out of these five surveys, field work for data collection under two surveys, namely All-India Survey of Migrant workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment based employment survey, has already been launched in many states from April 1, 2021. However, in West Bengal, the field work under these two surveys will be launched in the first week of May 2021 after the election results. The Labour Bureau has been entrusted with the task of five All-India surveys — namely All India Survey of Domestic Workers, All India Survey of Migrant workers, All India Survey on Employment generated by Transport Sector, All India Survey on Employment generated by Professionals, and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey.

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chahar's four-for helps CSK restrict Punjab to 106/8

Deepak Chahar returned with impressive figures of four for 13 as Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling and fielding display to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 106 for eight in an IPL match here on Friday.Opting to bowl, CSK...

MFIs better prepared to deal with disruptions due to rising COVID-19 cases: MFIN CEO

The microfinance sector is unlikely to face major challenges from the second wave of COVID-19 and is well prepared to face any disruption, Microfinance Institutions Network MFIN CEO Alok Misra said. Over the past year, microfinance institut...

House Republicans who voted to back Trump's false election claims lag in fundraising

House of Representatives Republicans who supported former President Donald Trumps attempt to overturn his election defeat on average raised less in campaign funds in the first three months of the year than those who opposed it, federal reco...

IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri hails Deepak Chahar's 'super variations' against Punjab Kings

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the super variations from Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Friday evening. Chahar ran through Punjab Kings top-heavy batting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021