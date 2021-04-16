Additional office of Labour Bureau opened in Kolkata

An additional office of the Labour Bureau, a wing of the labour and employment ministry, was opened on Friday in Kolkata for conducting five all-India surveys, including one on migrant workers. ''S P Mukherjee, chairman of expert group on five all-India surveys, inaugurated an additional office of Labour Bureau in the Salt Lake City, Kolkata today (Friday),'' the labour ministry said in a statement.

It added that this new office is likely to become a hub of important survey-related activities for the entire eastern region. It will also serve the purpose of coordinating and monitoring the progress of the field work through a dedicated team of young professionals/ subject matter experts and officers of the Labour Bureau.

Highlighting the importance of these surveys, Mukherjee said these five surveys are going to play a tremendous role at a national level by providing data on the most-affected labour market as inputs in policy-making especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said these surveys will fill the huge data gap that exists on the employment numbers, especially in the unorganised sector through All-India Quarterly Establishment based employment survey.

Labour Bureau Director General D P S Negi said that out of these five surveys, field work for data collection under two surveys, namely All-India Survey of Migrant workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment based employment survey, has already been launched in many states from April 1, 2021. However, in West Bengal, the field work under these two surveys will be launched in the first week of May 2021 after the election results. The Labour Bureau has been entrusted with the task of five All-India surveys — namely All India Survey of Domestic Workers, All India Survey of Migrant workers, All India Survey on Employment generated by Transport Sector, All India Survey on Employment generated by Professionals, and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey.