Islamic State claims responsibility for Iraq market bomb attack

Islamic State formally claimed responsibility on Friday for a market bomb attack a day earlier in Iraq's Sadr City, the group said in a statement. It said the attack in the Shi'ite stronghold in Baghdad had killed or injured 20 people.

Iraqi police and medical sources said four people were killed in the car bomb attack and another 17 wounded.

