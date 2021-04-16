Two NLFT insurgents surrender in Tripura

Two insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) have surrendered to police and deposited arms and ammunition, police said on Friday.

One of the insurgents was involved in the killing of 17 CRPF personnel in South Tripura district in 1997-98.

The ultras surrendered before the North Tripura district superintendent of police, Bhanupada Chakraborty at Dharmanagar, on Thursday evening.

They laid down three revolvers and 10 live cartridges, the police said.

The two were involved in carrying arms from Myanmar and one of them, who was based at Dimapur in Nagaland, maintained the liason between NLFT and NSCN(IM) and was involved in kidnapping nd looting of government funds besides procuring arms for the banned outfit, the police said.

The other was trained at Chittagong Hill Tracts and was involved in many operations conducted by NLFT, including the killing of the 17 CRPF jawans in an ambush at Chechingcharra in South Tripura district, besides in many kidnapping cases, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)