Russia advises U.S. ambassador John Sullivan to go home for consultations - Ifax

Russia advises U.S. ambassador John Sullivan to go home for consultations - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:56 IST
The Kremlin has suggested that John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, return home for consultations amid a serious diplomatic crisis between Moscow and Washington, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov disclosed the suggestion to Sullivan during a news conference during which he said Moscow would ask 10 U.S. diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats over alleged malign activity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
