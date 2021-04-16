Criminal wanted by Delhi Police arrested in Haryana

A criminal wanted by the Delhi Police was arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday, following a brief exchange of fire in Nuh district. The Haryana Police said they have also nabbed three of his aides. One country-made pistol and some cartridges were also recovered from them.

The arrested criminal was identified as Javed alias Jabid, a resident of Khori in Nuh. The Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. ''His associates are Gajender alias Gajju of district Alwar (Rajasthan), Mohan of village Khori (Nuh) and Ashok, a resident of village Damdama (Nuh),'' a Haryana police spokesperson said.

A police team had received secret input that a wanted criminal, along with his three associates, was present in a room located in an isolated place near a farm on main road Taoru, he said.

''Acting swiftly, a police party immediately raided the location. Seeing themselves surrounded by police, Javed and fellow miscreants started firing on the police team. In the exchange of fire, police managed to nab them. Javed, who hurt himself while trying to escape by jumping into a deep ditch, was admitted in a hospital for treatment,'' the spokesperson said.

Further investigations were underway, he said.

