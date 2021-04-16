Left Menu

Odisha urges Centre to stop trains from Chhattishgarh

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:39 IST
Odisha urges Centre to stop trains from Chhattishgarh

Odisha government on Friday urged the Centre to stop trains to it from neighbouring Chhatisgarh for at least 15 days as at least 10 of its border districts have been impacted by the alarming COVID-19 situation in the central Indian state.

Odisha Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra in a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, said that movement of trains from Chhatisgarh to the state needs to be halted at least for a fortnight to break the chain of infection.

The inter-state bus service from Chhatttishgarh, where the number of active cases have breached the one lakh mark, has already been suspended.

Mohapatra in his letter said that 18 special trains are operating between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The Odisha government had earlier approached the Railway Board to stop trains from Chhattisgarh, but its request was rejected. The Railway Board had instead suggested that Odisha approach the ministry of home affairs on the matter.

Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma in his letter on April 9 had also said that as far as the movement of trians is concerned at present, Railway operations are allowed throughout the country as per the Home Ministry guidelines dated March 23, 2021 while complying with the standard operating procedures.

Keeping in view the situation in 10 Odisha districts bordering Chhattishgarh, the state government had announced night curfew and weekend shutdowns to contain the spread of the contagion in those areas.

These districts are Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Sundergarh district Friday reported 523 new cases followed by Nabarangpur (156), Sambalpur (153), Nuapada (140) and Bolangir (133).

There is a rise in the number of new positive cases in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh, a health department official said.

The Odisha government has made it mandatory for the people entering the state to compulsorily produce their RT-PCR reports or certificates of the two doses of COVID vaccine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K L-G stresses on training, employment of locals in ongoing power ventures

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday took a comprehensive review of various projects of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited CVPPPL and stressed upon the authorities to ensure maximum local employment.The ...

THree women killed in landslide in Koraput

Three women were killed and another was critically injured in a landslide trigerred by rains Odishas Koraput district Friday, police said.The landslide took place at Podaguda when the women were collecting white soil or limestone for use on...

Castro confirms he is passing Cuban Communist Party leadership to new generation

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the all-powerful Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation that was full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit at its congress that kicked off on Friday.In a speech opening th...

U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021