Over 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr seized from airline crew member

Over 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr seized from airline crew memberPTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:39 IST
Over 2.5 kg of gold worth over Rs one crore was seized from a cabin crew member of a private airline at Cochin International Airport on Friday in a joint operation by personnel of DRI and Customs, official sources said.
the crew member, Manhas Abulaise, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, has been arrested, they said.
The 2.55 kg of gold in compound form was recovered from him during a search soon after his flight from Ras al-Khaimah landed at the airport this morning, they said.
Since the gold extracted from the compound is worth over Rs 1 crore, he would be produced before a local court, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
