J-K L-G stresses on training, employment of locals in ongoing power ventures

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday took a comprehensive review of various projects of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) and stressed upon the authorities to ensure maximum local employment.

The upcoming projects of the CVPPPL, which will cost an estimated Rs 23,000 crore, will generate 3,094 MW electricity, substantially enhancing the generation capacity in the region, an official spokesperson said.

The L-G was briefed about the status of ongoing works, he added.

Sinha asked the executing agencies to ensure maximum local employment while implementing the projects. He also asked them to undertake short-term skill enhancement initiatives for the local youth.

The L-G issued directions to officers concerned for removing any bottlenecks hampering the timely completion of the projects and called for better synergy among agencies to make J-K a power-surplus region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)