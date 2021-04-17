Postpone non-essential surgeries, save oxygen: Maha task force chief

The Maharashtra State COVID task force chairperson Dr Sanjay Oak has suggested that non-essential surgeries be postponed to save medical oxygen.

He said the decision on this, however, would have to be taken at a local level as factors such as the patient's condition and medical urgency are paramount.

Amid a spike in cases, there is a reported shortage of medical oxygen in some parts of the state.

