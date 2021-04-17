Left Menu

Epstein's accusers can't challenge plea agreement shielding accomplices -ruling

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 02:05 IST
Epstein's accusers can't challenge plea agreement shielding accomplices -ruling

A federal appeals court rejected a challenge by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser to an agreement not to prosecute the financier, and to shield his associates from criminal liability for aiding his sexual abuses. By a 7-4 vote, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled on Thursday that Courtney Wild and other accusers lacked standing under the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act to disturb Epstein's 2007 nonprosecution agreement, though they had been kept in the dark while it was being negotiated.

Judges in the majority said they were "constrained" to rule against Wild, despite having "the profoundest sympathy for Ms. Wild and others like her, who suffered unspeakable horror at Epstein's hands, only to be left in the dark - and, so it seems, affirmatively misled - by government attorneys." A decision favoring Wild could have permitted accusers to discuss with prosecutors why Epstein's associates should be charged.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and former Epstein associate, has said Epstein's agreement required the dismissal of criminal charges in Manhattan accusing her of aiding his sexual abuse of girls. Epstein killed himself in jail at age 66 in August 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking.

Wild, now in her 30s, was 15 when Epstein first sexually abused her, according to court papers. "We are disappointed but not surprised," her lawyers, Paul Cassell and Bradley Edwards, said in a joint statement.

They pledged to press Congress for changes to ensure that "the rights of crime victims are never again trampled on in this disturbing way again." Epstein's agreement with federal prosecutors in southern Florida arose from his alleged sexual abuses at his Palm Beach mansion.

In exchange for immunity, Epstein pleaded guilty to Florida state prostitution charges and served just 13 months in jail. The arrangement is now widely considered to have been too lenient. In court papers made public on Friday, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the agreement did not bind them and did not give Maxwell complete immunity from prosecution for federal crimes.

Maxwell's lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. 'TRAVESTY'

Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom wrote Thursday's majority opinion. Six of the seven judges in the majority were men, while the four dissenting judges were women. One dissenter, Circuit Judge Frank Hull, said the majority opinion created a "two-tiered justice system" that exacerbated disparities between wealthy defendants and others.

She said limiting protections of the victims' rights law to the period after people like Epstein are charged leaves federal prosecutors "free to engage in the secret plea deals and deception pre-charge that resulted in the travesty here." Last April, a divided three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit said prosecutors had no obligation to disclose Epstein's nonprosecution agreement. It later set aside that ruling so the full appeals court could consider the matter.

"I don't see this as a loss," Wild said in a statement provided by her lawyers. "The judges agreed that the way were treated was wrong. Without this lawsuit, that wrong would have been swept under the rug and would have repeated itself." In opposing Wild's appeal, the U.S. Department of Justice nonetheless expressed regret for its handling of the matter, and said Wild should be commended for shining a light on Epstein's misconduct.

Epstein's agreement had been negotiated by prosecutors led by then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta in Miami. A Justice Department investigation found in November that Acosta exercised "poor judgment" but did not recommend sanctions.

Shortly after Epstein's July 2019 arrest, Acosta resigned as then-President Donald Trump's labor secretary under pressure over the agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss indictment, severs perjury charges

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells bid to dismiss an indictment accusing her of aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of young girls between 1994 and 1997.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan also...

Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba

Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cubas Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement Friday in a spe...

More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX -sources

An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets being suspended from service has widened after engineers found similar grounding flaws elsewhere in the cockpit, industry sources said on Friday. Airlines pulled dozens of MAX ...

Biden says U.S. will work with Japan in areas such as 5G, chip supply chains

President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday and said the United States and Japan will invest together in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics and semicondu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021