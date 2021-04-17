U.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone for alleged nonpayment of federal income taxes -court filing

U.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone for alleged nonpayment of federal income taxes -court filingReuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 03:09 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday sued Roger Stone, saying the close ally of former President Donald Trump owes the U.S government about $2 million in unpaid federal income taxes, according to a court document reviewed by the Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Department of Justice
- Roger Stone
- Donald Trump