Left Menu

Members of Sikh community among victims in Indianapolis Fedex shooting - group

Members of the Sikh religious community are "among those" dead and wounded in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group said on Friday. Days later, a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 03:30 IST
Members of Sikh community among victims in Indianapolis Fedex shooting - group

Members of the Sikh religious community are "among those" dead and wounded in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group said on Friday. "The Sikh Coalition is deeply saddened to learn that Sikh community members are among those injured and killed," the New York-based Sikh Coalition group tweeted on Friday. It did not provide any further details on victims.

"We expect that authorities will conduct a full investigation - including the possibility of bias as a factor," the group added. The massacre is the most recent in a series of U.S. mass shootings that has again pushed the issue of gun violence to the political foreground.

Eight people were shot to death at three day spas in the Atlanta area in mid-March, raising fears that the gunman had targeted Asian Americans amid a rise in hate crimes. Days later, a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store. FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said it would be "premature to speculate" on the motive of the gunman, a 19 year-old former employee.

Most of the world's roughly 25 million Sikhs live in the northern Indian state of Punjab, according to the Sikh Coalition web site. An estimated 500,000 Sikhs live in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suga says Japan will speak up on rights, but stable relations with China needed

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Japan will say what is needed to be said to China and speak up on human rights, but also stressed the need to establish a stable, constr...

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation at its congress that kicked off on Friday, ending six decades of rule by himself and older brother Fidel. In a speech opening the ...

Conservative U.S. House Republicans to form 'America First' caucus

Conservative House of Representatives Republicans plan to form an America First caucus to promote the policies of ex-President Donald Trump and said on Friday the group would soon release a policy platform. The platform promotes a common re...

Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called Irans enrichment of uranium to 60 purity unhelpful but said he is pleased Tehran is still in indirect talks with Washington about both countries resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021