Youth Boxing: Ankit, Manish enter pre-quarters of world championship

Youth Boxing: Ankit, Manish enter pre-quarters of world championshipPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:19 IST
Asian silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Manish (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the youth world boxing championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.
Ankit defeated Uzbekistan's Akhmadjon Akhmedov 5-0, while Manish got the better of Israel's Daniel Ilyushonok 4-1.
Ankit will square off against Poland's Oliwier Zamojski in the round of 16. Zamojski out-punched Lithuania's Nedas Gudomskas in his second-round bout.
Next up for Manish is Jordan's Abdallah Alaarag, who got a bye in the opening round.
However, there was disappointment for India in the super heavyweight +91kg category where Jugnoo lost his first-round contest to Hungary's Levente Kiss for an early exit.
India has fielded a 20-member team -- 10 men and as many women -- in the competition, which features 414 boxers from 52 countries.
