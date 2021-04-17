Left Menu

Dubai expands vaccine eligibility in certain cases

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Dubai Health Authority said on Saturday it was allowing women who are breastfeeding and those planning on conceiving to take the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Dubai Media Office. In a Twitter post, the media office said this was in line with the latest international studies and guidelines on coronavirus vaccines.

It also said the DHA was cutting the time frame of vaccine eligibility for those who have previously contracted COVID-19 to 10 days from three months, provided the case was mild or asymptomatic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

