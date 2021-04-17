Woman injured after security forces fire on vehicle in J-K

A woman was injured on Saturday after security forces fired on a vehicle which did not stop at a checkpoint in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police sources said.

The vehicle was signalled to stop at the checkpoint in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, but it sped away, they said.

According to the sources, the security forces at the checkpoint fired some shots on the vehicle following which the woman was injured.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, they said, adding that further details are awaited.

